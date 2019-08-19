1 million visitors expected to visit U.S. Space & Rocket Center in 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - History is being made at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and we’re not talking about exploration.
For the first time ever, one million people are expected to visit Alabama’s number one tourist destination in a year.
All of the employees at the U.S Space & Rocket Center are excited about the huge turnout they’ve had in 2019. So far, there have already been people from more than 61 different countries.
“Lots from Canada as you might expect, Germany, all over the world, we’ve had people from Cameroon and islands in the Western Pacific as well. Space camp this week has nine children from Nigeria. People come from everywhere to learn the story of the Rocket City,” said CEO Deborah Barnhart.
The number of visitors isn’t slowing down any time soon. We talked with people buying tickets like Jordan Oberton, who say today isn’t the first time he’s stood in line.
“This is actually my second time to the Space and Rocket Center. The first time I came here was when they had the world record launch and they launched I think 5 thousand rockets or something out in the field for a world record,” said Oberton.
Even if you’ve been to the Space and Rocket Center before, the visitors say there’s always more to explore.
“That’s what I think is so great about this, is things are kind of going to rotate out and I know I’m going to come back because they’re going to have a new exhibit and as soon as that new exhibit comes out, then I’ll be here,” said Oberton.
“Last year we had more than 850,000 visitors to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. We’ve been growing over many years, next year will be our 50th birthday. But this year, for the first time in history, the Space and Rocket center will have over one million visitors. No other attraction in the state of Alabama has ever had a million visitor year, so we’re very proud of that,” said Barnhart.
CEO Deborah Barnhart says another reason for so much success and the number of visitors showing up here at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, are the different specials taking place throughout the week.
