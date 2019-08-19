Intense heat and school recess outdoors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weather is constantly changing. Last week was brutal. This week was expected to be hot again, but clouds are helping out some. The key for most schools is the safety of their students and being sure it’s not too hot to be outside.
“Its unbearable to even be outside,” Sandara Herring said.
The mother of two elementary students in Birmingham schools understands it has been too hot at times for her children or other students to be outside in the heat for recess.
"Yes I’m particularly concerned. It’s very hot. As you can see, we have plastic playground material. It’s extremely hot out here,” Herring said.
The weather has been brutal in recent weeks. At Phillips Pre-Kindergarten, the students are outside enjoying the brief relief from the scorching heat from clouds.
Over in Homewood at Shades Cahaba Elementary, students here are also enjoying the outdoors, thanks to a brief break in the heat.
Most decisions over the whether to go outside are made at the local school level. The schools gets guidance from the Alabama High School Association about athletics.
In Shelby County, after school programs have been limited to 10-15 minutes. Students are also staying inside at the gym or cafeteria to stay cool.
The safety procedures are appreciated by parents to keep their children safe. “It’s very important to keep the kids refreshed. Hydrated at school. The heat, like I said, has been very unbearable,” Herring continued.
