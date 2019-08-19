Glencoe Water & Sewer workers ask residents to conserve water

GLENCOE, Ala. (WBRC) - Glencoe residents were surprised when we told them the manager of the city’s water and sewer board had made the request to conserve water. But in a way, they weren’t. The Etowah County city had gone so long without rain they tell us they expected it. Plus there were at least six days with a high above 100 degrees.
"We've had no rain in the last month. I think that's the biggest problem we've got going on in the city right now," said Jason Guyton.
“I’ve been trying, because I thought there should be a shortage, because we ain’t had no rain,” added Ann Fitts.
That request from city Water and Sewer Manager Charles Hodge was posted on the sign outside city hall, and on the city’s Facebook page.
Most people found out when a sign was posted on the city's splash pad at Wilson Park, saying it had been closed until further notice due to the water shortage. One woman on Facebook said she had to cancel her son's birthday party as a result.
Hodge acknowledged city workers took that step before asking people not to water their lawns.
He said it’s an early stage for a water shortage and say they have a reserve in a nearby tank.
The water customers we saw Monday have already been saving water because they felt the heat and lack of rain made that necessary.
“Shorter bath times for my kids, try not to run the water too long, washing dishes and things like that,” said Kristin Phipps.
"Cut down on car washes, don't water the grass, stuff like that," added Gary Barber.
After we got our interviews Monday, Glencoe did receive a brief thundershower.
Hodge says he’ll know Wednesday before the city has to take any extra steps in dealing with any water shortage.
