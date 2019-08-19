Drivers complaining about I-59 NB road conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of vehicles go up and down Interstate-59 each day. Drivers are complaining about the northbound lane with a number of cracks and patches, which causes a very rough drive for any motorist.
“Especially like low cars, low-riding cars. It feels like you are in a wagon. It bumps. I’m sure it’s tearing cars up,” Patrick Eskew said.
You don’t have to tell the Regional Engineer for ALDOT about all those problems. “We have some issues. We are addressing issues with maintenance repairs. Not only that, but we are looking long term of that section also,” DeJarvis Leonard said.
Leonard said repair crews are already out doing what they can with some immediate issues, but they are studying the roadway to determine what needs to be done to ensure future changes will make the roadway smoother and safer. “Just be mindful of that area, and if you see anything don’t be hesitant to call us. We will head out and take care of any issues,” Leonard said.
Drivers will tell you they will take any sort of help they can get.
“At rush hour, if somebody hits the breaks or something or swerves, it’s going to cause a big pile up. I think it’s something that needs to be checked,” Eskew continued.
