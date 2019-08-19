Corner HS is ready to turn the corner toward championship football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the history of Corner High School football, only twice has the team won a regional title, and only once has it won a post-season game. So as the Yellow Jackets prepare for its 2019 season opener, how can the jackets win the championship?
“We are more athletic than we have been, and we have a ton of returning experience from last year’s playoff team,” said Corner Head Football Coach Jon Clements. “The guys have worked extremely hard and you get that feeling they believe it can be a special season.”
Corner opens its season with a non-region opponent against Northside on Friday, Aug. 23, and that game will set the stage for whether 2019 could be a season to remember for Yellow Jackets fans.
