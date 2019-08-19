Buttermilk Lipstick: Mexican Street Corn Dip

Buttermilk Lipstick: Mexican Street Corn Dip
By WBRC Staff | August 19, 2019 at 9:51 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 9:51 AM

Mexican Street Corn Dip

Makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 ears fresh corn on the cob, shucked

1 cup crumbled queso fresco

1/2 cup sour cream

3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp minced jalapeno

1 clove garlic, pressed

1 1/4 tsp chili powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1 {15-oz} bag frozen corn, thawed

1/4 cup diced red onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Garnishes: Freshly ground pepper, chili powder & queso fresco

Tortilla or corn chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Grill the corn over direct Medium-High heat {350 to 400 degrees} 10 minutes, turning often, until charred. Cool 30 minutes. Cut the kernels from the cobs. Stir together the queso fresco & the next 6 ingredients in a bowl. Fold in the corn, the onion & the cilantro. Transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish, if desired. Serve with chips.

Classic Spinach Dip

Makes 10 servings

INGREDIENTS

1 {16-oz} container sour cream

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 {1.4-oz} package vegetable soup mix

3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

3 scallions, sliced

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 {10-oz} package frozen spinach, thawed

Freshly ground pepper

Garnish: Parsley

Corn chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Stir together the first 6 ingredients in a large bowl. Place the spinach on several layers of paper towels. Twist over the kitchen sink & wring the liquid from the spinach. Stir the spinach into the mayonnaise mixture. Season with freshly ground pepper. Chill 1 hour. Garnish, if desired. Serve with corn chips.

Championship Caviar

makes 8 servings

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp oil

1 Tbsp honey

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 tsp kosher salt

2 {15.25-oz} cans black-eyed peas, rinsed & drained

1 {15-oz} can black beans, rinsed & drained

3/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1/2 cup diced red onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 Tbsp minced jalapenos

Garnishes: Roasted pepitas & queso fresco

Tortilla or corn chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine the first 5 ingredients in a large bowl. Fold in the black-eyed peas & the next 5 ingredients. Cover & chill 1 to 24 hours. Stir the dip well & adjust the seasonings. Transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish, if desired. Serve with chips.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.