Buttermilk Lipstick: Mexican Street Corn Dip

Grill the corn over direct Medium-High heat {350 to 400 degrees} 10 minutes, turning often, until charred. Cool 30 minutes. Cut the kernels from the cobs. Stir together the queso fresco & the next 6 ingredients in a bowl. Fold in the corn, the onion & the cilantro. Transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish, if desired. Serve with chips.