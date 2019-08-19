Buttermilk Lipstick: Mexican Street Corn Dip

Mexican Street Corn Dip
Makes 8 servings
INGREDIENTS
2 ears fresh corn on the cob, shucked
1 cup crumbled queso fresco
1/2 cup sour cream
3 Tbsp fresh lime juice
1 Tbsp minced jalapeno
1 clove garlic, pressed
1 1/4 tsp chili powder
1 tsp kosher salt
1 {15-oz} bag frozen corn, thawed
1/4 cup diced red onion
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Garnishes: Freshly ground pepper, chili powder & queso fresco
Tortilla or corn chips
INSTRUCTIONS
Grill the corn over direct Medium-High heat {350 to 400 degrees} 10 minutes, turning often, until charred. Cool 30 minutes. Cut the kernels from the cobs. Stir together the queso fresco & the next 6 ingredients in a bowl. Fold in the corn, the onion & the cilantro. Transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish, if desired. Serve with chips.
Classic Spinach Dip
Makes 10 servings
INGREDIENTS
1 {16-oz} container sour cream
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 {1.4-oz} package vegetable soup mix
3 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
3 scallions, sliced
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 {10-oz} package frozen spinach, thawed
Freshly ground pepper
Garnish: Parsley
Corn chips
INSTRUCTIONS
Stir together the first 6 ingredients in a large bowl. Place the spinach on several layers of paper towels. Twist over the kitchen sink & wring the liquid from the spinach. Stir the spinach into the mayonnaise mixture. Season with freshly ground pepper. Chill 1 hour. Garnish, if desired. Serve with corn chips.
Championship Caviar
makes 8 servings
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
1 Tbsp oil
1 Tbsp honey
1 garlic clove, pressed
1 tsp kosher salt
2 {15.25-oz} cans black-eyed peas, rinsed & drained
1 {15-oz} can black beans, rinsed & drained
3/4 cup diced red bell pepper
1/2 cup diced red onion
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
1 Tbsp minced jalapenos
Garnishes: Roasted pepitas & queso fresco
Tortilla or corn chips
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine the first 5 ingredients in a large bowl. Fold in the black-eyed peas & the next 5 ingredients. Cover & chill 1 to 24 hours. Stir the dip well & adjust the seasonings. Transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish, if desired. Serve with chips.
