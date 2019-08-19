Ambulance dispute in Tuscaloosa Co. headed to court

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County and Green Pond Fire and Rescue have been meeting for months in an attempt to reach an agreement over a dispute over the department’s ambulance service.
The two sides remain far apart. So it could be left to a judge to settle the matter.
“Seconds count with heart attacks, strokes and all. So time matters,” Lt. Cody Franklin with Green Pond Fire and Rescue Service.
Tuscaloosa County feels rules matter too.
“They’re in a position where they think they’re right and don’t have to do it . And we think we’re right,” according to Robert Spence, the attorney for the Tuscaloosa County Commission.
Green Pond started an ambulance service in February to reduce the amount of time it took for people in its coverage area to get emergency medical help. The department has one ambulance and one in reserve.
“We want to cover our own coverage area. That’s all we’re asking for Tuscaloosa County to let us cover our citizens,” Franklin added.
Spence said it asked Green Pond in writing to stop doing ambulance calls in Tuscaloosa County until it meets all the requirements it requests of ambulance service.
"Green Pond doesn’t want to run to Northport, north of the lake and that’s kind of where we’re hung up. They want to operate in a small area and they want the exclusive right to operate in that area,” Spence continued.
The two sides will appear in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Wednesday morning.
