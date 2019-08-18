Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wind shift has begun with a return to a more southerly wind flow as high pressure begins to gradually weaken allowing increased moisture incursion from The Gulf. Rain chances, however, remain extremely limited today and any significant rain will likely remain south of I-85 while most of Central Alabama will stay hot and dry. Afternoon temperatures will again near 100.
\Tomorrow a developing area of low pressure will begin to exert more of an influence on the Southeast. This trough of low pressure will extend from the Gulf Coast north and east toward South Carolina wedged between a strong ridge of high pressure over the Central Plains and the Bermuda High to the east. This area of disturbed weather will allow for increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms through at least mid-week particularly south of I-20. For the second half of the week and into the weekend a cold front will move south from the Great lakes reaching North Alabama Friday.
Some long-range forecast models show the front passing through the forecast area, others not but regardless the system will produce a chance for another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs still in the 91-93 degree range through the end of the week and into next weekend.
