Sunday Morning Weather

\Tomorrow a developing area of low pressure will begin to exert more of an influence on the Southeast. This trough of low pressure will extend from the Gulf Coast north and east toward South Carolina wedged between a strong ridge of high pressure over the Central Plains and the Bermuda High to the east. This area of disturbed weather will allow for increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms through at least mid-week particularly south of I-20. For the second half of the week and into the weekend a cold front will move south from the Great lakes reaching North Alabama Friday.