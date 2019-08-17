Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Jefferson and Shelby counties for today. This means ground level ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are individuals most at risk under these expected conditions. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management recommends conserving electricity and setting your air conditioner at a higher temperature. Limit driving and combine errands. Use the bus or car pool to work. Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment. Refuel cars and trucks after 6 PM. Limit engine idling. Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them due to the poor air quality. If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.