Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Jefferson and Shelby counties for today. This means ground level ozone concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are individuals most at risk under these expected conditions. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management recommends conserving electricity and setting your air conditioner at a higher temperature. Limit driving and combine errands. Use the bus or car pool to work. Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment. Refuel cars and trucks after 6 PM. Limit engine idling. Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them due to the poor air quality. If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.
Plentiful sunshine through the day combined with dry soil conditions will combine to bring unseasonably hot conditions across all of Central Alabama today. Fortunately, dew point temperatures will be sufficiently low to avoid High Heat Index Values so no Heat Advisories will be needed. Forecast models continue to show little-to-no rain relief with limited rain chances through the weekend.
However, the air mass will begin to show increasing moisture tomorrow as southerly winds return and a weak area of low pressure along the stalled front to the south will help produce numerous showers and thunderstorms across South Alabama. Monday the strong ridge of high pressure which has effectively limited cloud growth and rain will move off the Atlantic Coast which will allow for the development of afternoon showers with rain chances aided by a developing area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast.
The best rain chances will remain south of I-20 although by Thursday another cold front moving toward the Tennessee Valley may set off more rain and thunderstorms as it sinks south. In the meantime, limit outdoor activities during the heat of the day and stay well hydrated as the Big Heat Continues!
