Four arrested after shots fired inside a Moss Point Waffle House

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people are in Jackson County custody after an armed robbery of a Moss Point Waffle House early Thursday morning.
The suspects are Antwone Malik Coleman Booker, 18; Joseph Oneal Walker, 18; Bradley Eugene Jacob, 28; and Laseabron Canareious Haynes, 16, who is being charged as an adult.
Police Chief Brandon Ashley said around 4:37 a.m., an armed suspect entered the restaurant on Tanner Lane and demanded money from two employees, according to witnesses. The gunman fired twice inside the store during the robbery but did not strike the employees.
The gunman left the restaurant and entered the passenger side of a small four-door vehicle before fleeing the area.
Responding officers were nearby when the incident occurred. Sgt. Larry Gowins immediately located a vehicle near the intersection of Elder ferry Road and Tanner Street. The vehicle closely matched the description of the car used to flee.
Gowins conducted a traffic stop on Highway 613 with the vehicle occupied by the four suspects. During the search of the vehicle, officers located a handgun and evidence linked them to the armed robbery.
Investigators assigned to the case found additional evidence, which had been discarded on Elder Ferry Road. Near the location, a stolen vehicle was discovered abandoned in the middle of the road. Investigators were alerted the vehicle to have been reported stolen earlier in Pascagoula and possibly used to commit the robbery before it was left abandoned.
Investigators believe the suspects entered another vehicle and attempted to flee the area before their apprehension.
Booker is held on charges of armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, shooting inside a dwelling and receiving stolen property.
Walker and Jacob are each held on one charge of accessory after the fact to armed robbery.
Haynes is held on charges of armed robbery and receiving stolen property.
