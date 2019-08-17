Former Bessemer City, Restoration Academy football standout shot and killed in Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We’re learning more about the 21-year-old Alabama State University student shot and killed Thursday night near campus in Montgomery. Jacquez Hall had been a standout high school football player here in the Birmingham area.
"He loved people. He was one of the hardest working football players I coached. He was a talented kid. He was ambitious. He just wanted to be successful in life,” Martez Edwards, former head coach of Bessemer City High School said.
Edwards reflected Friday on what Jacquez meant to him. He says Jacquez had a way with words. No matter what kind of day you were having, he would always make you feel better
"When Jacquez would just come and smile and say Coach to you, it was almost like nothing in the world was a problem. His voice will ring in my head forever,” Edwards said.
Edwards says its hard knowing he’s gone. Montgomery Police say Hall was one of two men shot and killed Thursday near the Alabama State University campus.
"Losing a player as a coach is almost like losing a child because that’s how much love and care you have when you are a true coach and care about kids,” Edwards said.
Coach Edwards has a message about all the violence, especially when it takes the lives of young people.
"A lot of times, most of the violence out here is because people aren’t living a life that they want to live. I think if we reverse it and people would love and deal with love we could eliminate the need for violence. The need for crime,” Edwards added.
Before ASU and Bessemer City, Hall attended Restoration Academy and played football there. His former coach Dewayne Coker says Hall was a lionheart who loved football and loved his family more. Hall was a part of championship teams at Restoration.
Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton Ross, Jr., speaking to the media, said “My heart is heavy today because it’s difficult to look a parent in the face and express the loss of their son they sent away to go to school.”
No motive has been released at this point. The investigation is ongoing but no arrests have been made.
