Defense shines in UAB’s 2nd Scrimmage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB scrimmaged for the second time of fall camp Saturday afternoon, and the Blazers defense was the bright spot, coming away with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“Everything really clicked. We’ve been focusing on communicating and making sure everyone is on the same page and today we did that. We communicated well and it allowed us to play faster,” said UAB safety Jarrion Street.
Head coach Bill Clark challenged the defense to step up this week and Saturday he noticed a difference.
“It’s a time you have to ask more from those guys and I always talk about how hard it is to play defense nowadays and so you have to ask more. They stepped up, and we need them to continue to get better,” Clark said.
UAB opens the season on August 29th at Legion Field against Alabama State.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.