UAB football makes a splash at practice

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers traded in the football field for some fun in the sun Friday on their 16th day of fall camp.
“On a scale of 1-10, they’ve broken the scale. You’re talking about grins from ear to ear, screaming on the childish rides, it’s a lot of fun,” said UAB wide receiver Kendall Parham.
For the second straight year, UAB head coach Bill Clark surprised the Blazers with a trip to Alabama Splash Adventure instead of practicing.
“They’ve worked really hard and that’s part of camp and I think when you work hard you can have fun, and this gives them something to break up fall camp,” Clark said.
From the wave pool to the water slides, the Blazers believe this experience is helping them bond off the field.
“It’s cool to get outside of a football activity and just interact with the football team,” said UAB wide receiver Myron Mitchell.
“I think all the guys are having fun, there’s a lot of new guys on the team so it’s a fun experience for all of us,” added UAB cornerback Damien Miller.
The Blazers enjoyed their break from the X’s and O’s but Saturday it’s back to business as they prepare for their second scrimmage. UAB opens the season August 29th at Legion Field against Alabama State.
