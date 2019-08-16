Thomas Rhett Concert expected to impact traffic on I-65 Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Your Saturday travel could be interrupted by big time traffic congestion.
Famous country artist Thomas Rhett is coming to Oak Mountain Amphitheater Saturday night and he is expected to bring a crowd.
Pelham police say traffic back up near the amphitheater exit on I-65 can start around 5 p.m. on concert days and last until show time.
Officers ask drivers to be patient when coming off the exit there.
Sgt. James Carter with Pelham police say that they will have officers in this area helping with traffic flow.
“Do have traffic plans in place. We do have ample parking, it’s just trying to get everyone to see the signs and the directions of the travel that we need people to go to," Carter explained.
Also, if you are not going to concert but will be driving on Highway 119 Saturday afternoon and evening, police ask you to be extra cautious of folks crossing the highway to get from parking lots to the amphitheater.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.