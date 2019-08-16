Site of vacant church is future home of affordable housing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More affordable housing will be built for families in the East Birmingham neighborhood of Roebuck.
The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District bought the now vacant One Zion United AME Zion Church and the land on Red Lane Road for redevelopment.
HABD is currently exploring the construction of two or three traditional single-family homes or townhomes on the site with construction to start in 2020.
The vacant church will be demolished, however, because it was a place of worship for 23 years, HABD has plans to save original wood from the structure and incorporate it within the design of the new homes.
HABD President/CEO Michael O. Lundy said, “This enables the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District to partner with the faith-based community to bring more affordable housing for families.”
