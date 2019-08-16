Sheriff’s deputies crack down on drivers failing to yield to school buses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say people not obeying traffic laws involving school buses has become a safety issue for students to start this school year.
“A lot of the complaints that we’re getting now are people passing school buses that have stopped, have the signal out as well as the lights,” says Lt. Jeremy Franks.
A message posted last Thursday on the Department’s Facebook page was the only warning deputies gave drivers. It says If they catch you trying to drive around a bus that stopped while picking up kids or dropping them off you will be getting a ticket.
“When cars pass the school buses, a lot of times they can’t even see the kids coming around the front of the bus," Franks continued.
He said this was especially a problem last week on Mitt Lary Road where it intersects with Highway 69 North and Highway 43. That’s close to Tuscaloosa County High School and Northport Elementary School.
“The complaints have been less since that post cause people are more aware,” he added.
Franks said some drivers weren’t used to yielding to a school bus or they could have been running late. But no one is in a rush to get a traffic ticket.
“This is one of the most expensive citations that you can get,” Franks concluded. The first offense for not yielding to a school bus is $150 up to $300. The second time could cost $500.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.