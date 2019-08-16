Shelby County Sheriff’s office track down stolen car thanks to tips from public

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby county man is sitting behind bars tonight after someone saw him driving around Columbiana in a stolen truck.
The Shelby county sheriff’s office responded to the tip and arrested the driver, Derek Hudson.
They returned the truck exactly one week after it was reported missing from the Wilsonville community.
Investigators say that it was parked in the backyard with the keys in the ignition.
The sheriffs office wants to take this opportunity, to remind car owners that stories like this don’t usually have this outcome.
When is comes to preventing car theft or burglary, Shelby County Deputy Debbie Sumrall says always lock it, hide it, keep it.
“So lock it; lock the car make sure it’s completely locked windows are up. Hide it, put your valuables out of sight. In your trunk is the best place. and that’s the way you keep it,” she explains.
Hudson remains in jail on a 50 thousand dollar bond.
