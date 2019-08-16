Ron Cook: Blackened Salmon

Ingredients:
4 Salmon, 4 to 6 ounces each, with skin on
Olive oil
Blackened seasoning:
1 1/2 tablespoons smoked paprika
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon ground dried thyme
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions:
Prepare your blackened seasoning: combine and mix evenly all the ingredients including paprika, garlic powder, ground thyme, oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.
Pat seasoning mixture onto the flesh side of each piece of salmon.
In a large skillet, heat about 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat.
Place salmon, flesh-side down, in the hot oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes, and then flip salmon with a spatula. Cook for about 5-6 more minutes, or until skin becomes crispy and fish flakes easily with a fork.
Serve with your favorite side.
Optional for serving: lemon wedges and fresh chopped herbs such as thyme, oregano, or parsley
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.