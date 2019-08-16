Ron Cook: Blackened Salmon

Chef Ron Cook: Blackened Salmon
August 16, 2019 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated August 16 at 11:58 AM

Ingredients:

4 Salmon, 4 to 6 ounces each, with skin on

Olive oil

Blackened seasoning:

1 1/2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon ground dried thyme

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions:

Prepare your blackened seasoning: combine and mix evenly all the ingredients including paprika, garlic powder, ground thyme, oregano, cayenne pepper, and black pepper.

Pat seasoning mixture onto the flesh side of each piece of salmon.

In a large skillet, heat about 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat.

Place salmon, flesh-side down, in the hot oil. Cook for 2-3 minutes, and then flip salmon with a spatula. Cook for about 5-6 more minutes, or until skin becomes crispy and fish flakes easily with a fork.

Serve with your favorite side.

Optional for serving: lemon wedges and fresh chopped herbs such as thyme, oregano, or parsley

