Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 280

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - On Thursday night, Hoover police and fire departments responded to the 4900 block of Highway 280 West on a report of a person struck by a vehicle.
Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and found a man lying on the side of the roadway. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:26 p.m., according to police.
Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Jeffery Allen Hayes.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.
Preliminary investigations revealed no impairment to the driver and police say no criminal charges are expected.
