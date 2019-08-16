Graysville bringing back police force

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The city of Graysville is bringing back its police force--the city council made that announcement Thursday night.
It seems a recent uptick in crime have put things over the edge for Mayor Julio Davis.
Davis says when he ran for mayor, he was asked all the time about reopening the police department and told people he’d look into it. He says it was closed in 2008, but doesn’t know the details about why. Right now, Graysville has one deputy from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office covering the city’s crime. Davis says he thinks they’re doing the best they can, but they need more.
"They can't watch everything that goes on. But we're going to have our own police department, we're going to have our own police cars out here running around. We are going to try to do our ordinances that haven't been done in a number of years, and we are going to try to get the crime down. I think it's got worse, we had a church next door that lost two converters off their church vans the night before last, we lost some stuff from some of our trucks,” says Mayor Julio Davis.
the new chief will be Ken Marbury who is currently chief in Oakman. They will hire 12 officers total who will work 19-20 hours a week. The jobs will be part-time, so there will be no benefits offered. The new department will begin September 1st.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.