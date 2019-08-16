Former Bama player getting Carbon Hill to win as one out on the football field

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a new era of Cabon Hill High School football as the regular season is just around the corner. Former University of Alabama and NFL player Chavis Williams has taken over after four years as an assistant coach.
“Our motto is win as one,” said Williams. “It basically means we have to come together and buy into one another and trust each other. No one is going to give us anything and so we have to work harder than any other team to have a chance to win games.”
The Bulldogs open the season on the road at Good Hope on Aug. 23, which is the same Friday WBRC airs the season premier of Sideline at 10:25 p.m.
