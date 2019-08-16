The fight is on for the Robert E Reed Foundation against gastrointestinal cancers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Robert E Reed Gastrointestinal Foundation has been fighting in the memory of Robert Reed for almost 17 years. Robert Reed is a man who lost his battle to pancreatic cancer on Sept. 27, 2002. His family founded the foundation to fight on against gastrointestinal cancers.
“I think my dad would be proud of what we are trying to accomplish,” said Scott Reed. “We felt like cancer picked a fight with us and we will do everything within our power, along with others to do what is necessary to defeat these crippling diseases.”
GI cancers include: pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, stomach cancer, esophageal cancer, colorectal cancer and colon cancer. The Reed Foundation has helped make some significant gains in treatment, specifically in extended life. Though these diseases can be terminal, early diagnosis can help doctors in possibly curing a patient.
To learn more about the Robert E Foundation, or to make a donation, visit this website.
The Foundation’s 2019 Jr. Board is hosting the TopGolf Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 22 to finish the fight.
