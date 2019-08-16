Family mourns son on third anniversary of his murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the type of anniversary no family wants to deal with. Three years ago this weekend, 31 year old Roger Cheatham and his neighbor were shot in his apartment in North Birmingham by three masked men while his children slept.
The neighbor survived, but Cheatham died. Cheatham’s mother and sister visited the WBRC FOX6 News station Friday to remind the community that Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information that helps police find the killers.
But even more importantly, the family is trying to understand why someone would take the life of a son, brother and father.
His mother Angela Cheatham said, “As much as I’m struggling, trying to help my two youngest grandkids because it’s really rough on them, especially the 10 year old boy. He really needs his father, he’s really going through it.”
