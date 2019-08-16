Colorado Springs PD releases body-cam footage of shooting that killed De’Von Bailey

The video evidence released today demonstrates that De’Von was not presenting any threat to the officers who shot and killed him while he attempted to flee. In addition, there is not a shred of evidence that De’Von presented an imminent threat or risk that he was imminently about to use a gun to harm anyone else. Instead, it is clear that he was merely trying to get away from the situation. Even if the officers had legitimate concern that a suspect might escape, the law strictly specifies that it is only when the officers have evidence that a person is in imminent risk of death or serious bodily harm may that officer use deadly force – a gun – to stop a person from fleeing.