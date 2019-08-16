Calera police arrest two people for cocaine trafficking arrest off I-65

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about how a suspicious activity call to the police lead to a big cocaine arrest.
Calera Police arrested Sergio Alvarez and Vanessa Cleveland after responding to a gas station parking lot off Exit 234 near the Shelby County Airport.
Deputies say both suspects are from Tennessee. Investigators searched the vehicle they were traveling in and found 2 oz of powder cocaine and 4 oz of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.
Both have bonds set at more than $750,000 for trafficking cocaine and possession charges.
