Calera police arrest two people for cocaine trafficking arrest off I-65
(Source: Calera PD)
By Hannah Ward | August 16, 2019 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 3:15 PM

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about how a suspicious activity call to the police lead to a big cocaine arrest.

Calera Police arrested Sergio Alvarez and Vanessa Cleveland after responding to a gas station parking lot off Exit 234 near the Shelby County Airport.

Deputies say both suspects are from Tennessee. Investigators searched the vehicle they were traveling in and found 2 oz of powder cocaine and 4 oz of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.

Both have bonds set at more than $750,000 for trafficking cocaine and possession charges.

