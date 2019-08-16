59/20 bridge project is on schedule, traffic improving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good news for frustrated drivers in downtown Birmingham. The 59/20 Bridge Project remains on schedule.
ALDOT Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard said Friday that 1,600 Bridge segments been put into place, and 700 more need to be added to finish the bridge decks.
“We are somewhere in the neighborhood of 60% or over 60% complete of the bridge erection. We are still somewhere between 75% to 80% complete on the overall project,” Leonard said.
The regional engineer said traffic congestion has improved in downtown Birmingham especially along Carraway Blvd. The light signals have been adjusted to allow the traffic to flow quicker.
The contractor remains on schedule to finish by March 22, 2020. If Johnson Brothers finishes two months earlier the company will get a $15 million bonus.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.