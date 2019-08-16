BREAKING: Garbage truck drives into house in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A garbage truck hit a house in Vestavia Hills on Comer Drive.
At least one person was in the house, and she is okay, but she had to be taken out through a window.
The truck’s driver was treated and released at the scene.
The truck crashed into the front of the house, and the home was pushed off its foundation around 10 a.m. on Friday.
Crews are working to make sure the house won’t collapse before they move the truck.
Firefighters said they are thankful the person in this home was able to get out, because this could have been tragic.
