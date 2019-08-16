Blount County man beaten during break-in

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - “Well I heard a noise. I got up and that is the last thing I remember.” Donald Brooks said.
The Cleveland man is thankful to be alive after a break-in and attack early Thursday morning. Brooks has only lived in his trailer, out in rural Cleveland in Blount County, for two months.
“I didn’t know what happened until l came outside and noticed my shed had been broken into and my weed eater and chainsaw and all of that was missing,” Brooks said.
Brooks is okay except two black eyes, one them swollen shut, and a facial fracture. His son can’t understand why anyone would attack and rob him.
“Everyone knows him as Big Don. If anybody needs anything, he is there. All you got to do is call,” Don Brooks Jr. said.
Brooks is beefing up security at his father’s home.
“I wasn’t expecting to have this this far out. Out in the country, but it’s not going to happen again,” Brooks Jr. said.
Brooks has no plans to move and he has been overwhelmed by the support he’s received.
Brooks suspects the people behind the attack and robbery were looking for money for drugs.
