Birmingham City Schools reminding parents to register kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School is back in session and if you haven’t registered your child for school yet, you need to do that ASAP.
Birmingham City Schools said a little over 21,000 students have enrolled this year, which is about two percent off from last year.
But the number of students enrolling each day is greater than it was last year.
“Learning began on day one,” said Chief of Staff Dr. Mark Sullivan. “Those students who did not come on day one, they missed so much. However, if they come in now, we know that our teachers are outstanding in the profession and will really work to ensure that our students are caught up when they do come in.”
Registering your student is crucial so the schools have the most updated information to contact you in case of an emergency.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.