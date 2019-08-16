AAATC: Miami tropical tortellini salad

By WBRC Staff | August 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 1:30 PM

AAATC’s Miami Tropical Tortellini Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb cheese tortellini, cooked, drained, and chilled

1 1/2 TBSP Miami Tropical Seasoning

1/2 celery, diced

1/2 cup diced bell pepper

1/2 cup sweet onion, diced

1 cup raspberry vinaigrette

4 strawberries, sliced

1/2 cup pineapple pieces

Directions:

Cook pasta for 6 minutes (depending on fresh or frozen) drain water and oil and chill. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except for the strawberries and pineapple. Toss well and garnish with strawberries and pineapple. This is tasty especially with how hot it has been. Enjoy!

