AAATC: Miami tropical tortellini salad

AAATC’s Miami Tropical Tortellini Salad
Ingredients:
1 lb cheese tortellini, cooked, drained, and chilled
1 1/2 TBSP Miami Tropical Seasoning
1/2 celery, diced
1/2 cup diced bell pepper
1/2 cup sweet onion, diced
1 cup raspberry vinaigrette
4 strawberries, sliced
1/2 cup pineapple pieces
Directions:
Cook pasta for 6 minutes (depending on fresh or frozen) drain water and oil and chill. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except for the strawberries and pineapple. Toss well and garnish with strawberries and pineapple. This is tasty especially with how hot it has been. Enjoy!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.