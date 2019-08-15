18-year-old man killed in accident on Lakeshore Parkway

18-year-old man killed in accident on Lakeshore Parkway
By WBRC Staff | August 15, 2019 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated August 15 at 11:53 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a car accident on Lakeshore Parkway Wednesday night.

The Jefferson County coroner confirmed Christopher Bakari Moore was riding in the backseat of a car when the driver lost control near the intersection of West Oxmoor Road at 10:46 PM.

Investigators said the driver went into the median, hit multiple trees, and flipped the car several times.

The driver and another passenger went to a hospital, but we don’t know their injuries. Moore died at scene.

Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.