18-year-old man killed in accident on Lakeshore Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a car accident on Lakeshore Parkway Wednesday night.
The Jefferson County coroner confirmed Christopher Bakari Moore was riding in the backseat of a car when the driver lost control near the intersection of West Oxmoor Road at 10:46 PM.
Investigators said the driver went into the median, hit multiple trees, and flipped the car several times.
The driver and another passenger went to a hospital, but we don’t know their injuries. Moore died at scene.
