Tuscaloosa Councilwoman opens up her business as cooling station

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa city councilwoman is concerned about everyone, especially senior citizens dealing with this extreme heat. She and her husband are opening their business to others to serve as a cooling station.
The temporary cooling station is located at the McKinstry Banquet Hall at 5840 Jug factory Road and is available upon request.
Councilwoman Sonya McKinstry and her husband especially want seniors to have access to the hall. She said some older folks are on fixed incomes and therefore don’t keep the air conditioner on all the time.
The banquet hall can be used as a place for them to cool off during the day. “We have our seniors and they sit there and sweat all day long. And there’s nothing wrong with that but if we can help them stay cooler. I think that’s a great thing to do," said McKinstry.
Anyone can call 205-826-7661 so they can let you in the hall to cool off. Free bottles of cold water will also be provided.
