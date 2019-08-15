Thompson Warriors football team visits Children’s Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Thompson Warriors football team visited Children’s Hospital on Thursday morning to help give them an understanding of who they will be playing for in their season opener.
Thompson will kickoff the season on Aug. 24 as they host their first-ever Go Gold Bowl, a football event to help raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.
Several players, along with Head Coach Mark Freeman, took a tour of Children’s Hospital and had the chance to meet a few patients.
“Something to take away is just to keep pushing through, even though when things seem hard for us, we always know there’s a lot of people who are going through a lot more, and we just need to stay strong and keep pushing through for everyone,” said Thompson linebacker Carson Rockett.
The Go Gold Bowl kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 24 with a double header football event at Thompson High School. Clay-Chalkville will play Dothan at 3 p.m. followed by Thompson versus Davidson.
