Suspected arson at new Walker County Sheriff’s office substation in Parrish

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators in the Walker County Sheriff’s office are trying to figure out who burned down their new substation in Parrish.
They are still investigating but right now, they believe it was arson.
Sheriff deputies arrested a man on unrelated charges, and they say he is a suspect in this incident.
The building was an old barber shop and caught fire early Wednesday morning.
It was set to open in the coming weeks.
Officials say they will not be deterred and will move forward with plans to put a substation at that location.
“To take that building that’s there now and get rid of it. And put a substation right back on the exact same spot,” said Nick Key, Sheriff’s Office Director of Operations.
“Just let the folks know that they can try and burn us. And they can try and keep us out of town all they want too, but we’re the Walker County Sheriff’s office, and Parrish is in Walker County, and we’re going to come. And there is nothing they can do about it.”
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.