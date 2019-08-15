SafeHouse Shelby County holds gala to celebrate 30 years of service

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -Safehouse is celebrating 30 years of providing lifesaving services for victims of violence.
The organization is holding an anniversary gala called “Moonlight Masquerade: Unmasking Domestic Violence” this weekend to celebrate.
They hope the event raises money to help make upgrades to their shelter for abuse victims.
Elishua Markham works for Safehouse Shelby County and she says there is a lot to celebrate and the organization has come a long way since being started by a group of volunteers in 1989.
Markham said, “the volunteers just saw the need in the community and said they were going to get together and do something about it. Now we have a 56 bed shelter and the same clinic and we have the community office that has all the community programs and the community education. “
The gala is being held at the American Village at 6:00PM Saturday.
