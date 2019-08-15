Protesters march after college student shot by Lincoln officer in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 24 hours after a shooting in Talladega left a college student dead, a group of protesters marched around city hall.
They want an end to police shootings of young black men across the country, starting in their hometown.
It was an off-duty Lincoln officer who fatally shot Javaon Ousley Tuesday around 2 p.m.
Lincoln Police issued a statement saying it apparently happened over an exchange from Facebook Marketplace that went wrong. They say the officer wasn’t female or undercover, and that no female informant was involved, contrary to rumors which floated on social media.
Wednesday, dozens of people gathered on the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly on Battle Street, then marched - first around the block where Talladega City Hall is located, then a second march to the sidewalk in front of city hall.
Several Talladega officers came out to hear what the protesters had to say, even though the city's police have nothing to do with this case.
Many of the women who spoke to us told us the same thing: they had sons, in many cases similar in age to Javaon Ousley, and wanted other parents to remember it could happen to their sons.
“I think my city should’ve came out and really support this protest today, because at the end of the day, it could’ve been any one of our sons that happened to, not just the Ousleys’ son, it could’ve been any son in the city of Talladega, because this was the city it happened in,” Tamika Chapman said.
“I’m praying a lot of this will stop, if we all get together and come together and get it done, I think all this will cease. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but in the future, I feel like our boys will have a better chance of living,” Ashley Curry said.
The investigation into the case by the Talladega County District Attorney’s office continues.
The District Attorney Steven Giddens said Wednesday he has no further comment as he investigates the case.
