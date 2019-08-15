Minor HS looks to win football games with the right kind of foundation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What happens first - winning football games or playing like a team? The two go hand in hand, and at Minor High School, Tigers Head Football Coach Adrian Abrams believes two essentials are needed for a successful team - love and teaching.
“We have talent, but it takes more than that to win games, we are not in a talent show,” said Abrams. “We are going to do two things for our boys, we are going to show love and we are going to teach the proper way to play the game.”
Minor opens the season Thursday Aug. 22 against Ramsay.
Sideline kicks off its 31st season on WBRC FOX6 News on Friday, Aug. 23 at 10:25 p.m. with Jeh Jeh Pruitt, Sheldon Haygood and Christina Chambers leading the way.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.