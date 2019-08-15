Man found guilty of human trafficking and sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Blount County man will be sentenced after a jury found him guilty of human trafficking and sexually abusing a four-year-old girl.
Rama Raj Erramraju, a/k/a Sonny was charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, a Class B felony; facilitating travel for an unlawful sex act, a Class A felony; and human trafficking in the first degree, a Class A felony.
Prosecutors Pamela L. Casey and Scott Gilliland presented evidence a St. Clair County woman brought a 4-year-old girl from Pell City to Oneonta on one or more occasions to perform sexual acts upon Erramraju.
Witnesses testified the woman would leave a 7-year-old boy in the car to take care of two younger children while she took the 4-year-old victim into Erramraju’s room. One witness testified he went into Erramraju’s room and saw the woman and the girl in bed with Erramraju, and saw Erramraju hand the woman money.
Erramraju faces up to 99 years in prison for each of the class A felonies and up to 20 years in prison for the Class B felony. The woman also faces some charges.
District Attorney Pamela Casey said, “I appreciate the efforts of the case workers and investigators who made this case. And the staff at the Children’s Center for the counseling services provided to these children. These workers go far and beyond the call of duty to investigate incidents of physical and sexual abuse and ensure the safety of these children.”
Casey went on to say, “My office is committed to obtaining justice for the victims of physical and sexual abuse as well as the perpetrators of these horrific crimes.”
