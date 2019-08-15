Keep an eye out for pets during summer months

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s important to make sure your pet and even your neighbor’s pet are safe in these hot conditions.
It’s best for pets to stay inside right now. However, if they do have to go outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shady spot.
The Greater Birmingham Humane Society wants you to keep an eye out for other animals too. If you see a pet suffering, call animal control.
"If you know there is an animal that is stuck out in the yard, in the blazing sun, that does not have water or is chained and doesn't have a way to get out of the heat, we need to know about it. And we'll respond appropriately. We'll try to get the owner some education and some help. We're not going to come in there on horses and arrest them for heaven's sake,” said Allison Black Cornelius, Greater Birmingham Humane Society CEO.
The Humane Society says callers can remain anonymous.
