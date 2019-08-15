How the heat affects your car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The summer heat can be extremely bad for your car if you are not careful.
For example, the heat can wear down your battery quicker - especially an older one.
Then there is the engine. If your coolant is past its expiration date, the hot temperatures can cause problems.
As for your tires, the heat can make them over-inflate and make you more prone to a blowout.
“Anytime we see temperatures up like they are right now, our call volume goes up for our emergency road service. And it’s just one of those things that if it’s really hot or really cold, we see more and more people break down and have issues,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.
