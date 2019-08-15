FIRST ALERT: Low humidity, hot temperatures expect Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! A cold front has moved through North and Central Alabama and you’ll likely notice less humidity in the air. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s and 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We can’t rule out patchy fog in a few spots that received rain yesterday, but visibility should be fine for the majority of Central Alabama this morning. Expect a gradual clearing this morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s. With lower dew points, the feels like temperatures will actually feel like the actual air temperature today. North winds will continue this afternoon at 5-10 mph with wind gusts near 15 mph.