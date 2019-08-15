FIRST ALERT: Low humidity, hot temperatures expect Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! A cold front has moved through North and Central Alabama and you’ll likely notice less humidity in the air. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s and 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We can’t rule out patchy fog in a few spots that received rain yesterday, but visibility should be fine for the majority of Central Alabama this morning. Expect a gradual clearing this morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s. With lower dew points, the feels like temperatures will actually feel like the actual air temperature today. North winds will continue this afternoon at 5-10 mph with wind gusts near 15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: Dry air will continue to stay with us through Saturday. Dry air can cool and heat quickly. Morning low temperatures Friday could drop into the upper 60s, which should feel fairly nice. With dry air in place, afternoon temperatures will likely stay above average. Our average high is 91 degrees for mid August. We’ll likely see highs in the mid to upper 90s Friday. By Saturday, many locations could flirt near 100 degrees! Good news is that the feels like temperatures will not be as extreme as it was on Tuesday.
NEXT BIG THING: Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will begin to surge northwards Sunday giving areas south of I-20 a chance for showers and storms. By early next week, afternoon heating will likely help spark up scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances Monday-Thursday of next week will remain around 40-50 percent. With higher rain chances and more cloud cover, temperatures will likely drop near average in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures will go up as the humidity increases.
TROPICS: The tropics remain unusually quiet for mid August. The season usually ramps up around this time of the year, but dry air in the deep Atlantic has kept the basin fairly quiet. Models are hinting at potential development of a tropical system emerging from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of next week. It is simply too far out to know if it will form. We’ll watch the models/trends over time, and keep you updated if anything develops.
