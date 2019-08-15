Donation Drive to help support Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Animal lovers have the chance to the help dogs and cats cared for at Tuscaloosa’s Metro Animal Shelter.
Several pharmacies are partnering with the shelter for a donation drive.
“They’re always needing help with animals and they’re always talking about they’re full and needing supplies,” Jonathan Tubbs of Family Pharmacy said. He said they wanted to do more to support worthy causes in the community.
15th Street Pharmacy and Dunkins Pharmacy on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa and Family Northport, will be drop off locations for people wishing to leave the supplies the shelter is requesting to help care for animals.
Tubbs hopes it will also enable more animals to eventually be adopted. He says many of their customers have pets or soft spots in their heart for them.
“People treat their pets just like family. Some people don’t have kids and some people’s pets are their kids,” he said.
The donation drive starts Thursday and runs until August 30th.
