Attorney for Birmingham Police Officer accused of excessive force speaks out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The attorney for the Birmingham Police officer accused of assaulting a female prisoner speaks out Thursday, defending his client. Officer Stephon Green was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault. The confrontation between Officer Stephon Green and the female inmate took place at UAB Hospital August 1, after the woman was taken there from the city jail. The woman weighs about 110 pound and had one hand handcuffed to a gurney. Green’s attorney Scott Morro said the inmate was combative when altercation happened.