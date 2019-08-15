Alabaster partnership to affordable wifi for students at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Alabaster city schools is holding a school fundraiser that will not only help the school system, but also help students’ parents save some money.
It is a partnership with T-mobile and Lean Stream that will help families get affordable wifi.
The hotspots are completely portable.
Alabaster city schools superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers, says this will help both families who don’t have home access to Wi-Fi or families who are constantly on the go. This will allow them to do homework from virtually anywhere.
“This was just the obvious easy option because we know that Wi-Fi on the go is a need and having affordable Wi-Fi on the go is even better for our parents and our community,” he explains.
Anyone can purchase the hotspots. It is $50 per month and some of that money will go back to the school system.
