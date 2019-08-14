3-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in pool at JeffCo home Tuesday

GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a Graysville home Tuesday evening.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call in the 600 block of Sayre Mine Road just before 6 p.m. and found the toddler floating unresponsive in the pool. Deputies say the child’s father attempted CPR until medical personnel arrived.
The child was taken to Children’s Hospital where he later died.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the death. Bagley Fire and Rescue also responded to the emergency call.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.