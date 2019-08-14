Tuscaloosa City Schools provide water to students for bus rides home in extreme heat

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WBRC) - Kids walking through the cafeteria to get the school buses at Arcadia Elementary School, were given a helping hand Tuesday, in the form of a bottle of water.
It’s part of Tuscaloosa City Schools plan to protect students from the hot weather.
“Again it’s hot. They’re little bodies can’t take the heat,” said Holly Barber. “As a parent with a daughter in the school system, I would want someone to take care of my child,” she continued.
Besides, being a parent, Barber is also a Tuscaloosa City School bus driver. Her bus doesn’t have air conditioning. But Barber hopes the water helps comfort kids on the bus ride home from school. “That little cold water just gives them a little bit of recharge and it kinds of settles them down a bit because they’re hot, they’re tired, they’re ready to get home.”
A spokeswoman for Tuscaloosa City Schools says when to pass out water is determined on a case by case basis. Typically water will be distributed on days when a heat advisory is in effect.
“Several parents have been concerned about the heat indexes, so we assured them that we’re not sending them out at this time and we’re going send them home with a fresh bottle of water,” said Arcadia Elementary principal Amy Elam.
PE will also be indoors when heat advisories are in effect to keep kids cool when the heat approaches dangerous levels.
