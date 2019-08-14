Storms possible south of I-20 on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Yesterday was the hottest day of the year as many locations recorded high temperatures around 100 degrees! Birmingham recorded a high of 101 degrees which was two degrees shy of tying the old record of 103 degrees set back in 2007. Good news is that the heat advisories are not in effect for Central Alabama, but they remain in place to our south for the Montgomery and Dothan areas. Temperatures are starting in the 70s. We do have a few showers lingering across the area as a cold front slowly moves to the south. We’ll likely stay mostly dry for the rest of this morning. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in spots that received rain overnight. By this afternoon, a few storms could fire up mainly south of I-20. I think most of us will remain dry. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s. Humidity will slowly drop this afternoon, but feels like temperatures could still approach 100 degrees in many locations. North winds will pick up around 5 to 15 mph.
FIRST ALERT: If storms fire up this afternoon, it will likely remain to our south in parts of Montgomery and South Alabama. Storms that form today have the potential to become strong or severe. Main concern will be strong winds, hail and frequent lightning. I think the best chance to see storms will be in spots like Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Hale and Greene counties.
NEXT BIG THING: The next big thing is the decrease in humidity levels starting Thursday. With dew points in the lower 60s, the feels like temperature will not make a big difference. With relatively dry air in place, I do think our high temperatures will remain hot with highs in the mid-90s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will be slightly cooler. We could see lows in the mid to upper 60s Friday morning. It should feel refreshing compared to previous mornings.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend will start off hot and mostly dry on Saturday. Majority of our models are showing highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in many locations. Humidity levels will not be as high as yesterday, so I doubt we’ll see any excessive heat warnings. By Sunday, temperatures could spike into the mid-90s, but showers and storm chances will begin to develop in our southern and western counties to help cool us off.
NEXT WEEK: Next week is looking unsettled with several opportunities to see showers and thunderstorms each day. Monday and Tuesday looks to be our best rain chance for next week. With more clouds and higher rain chances, temperatures should be cooler and near average with highs in the lower 90s.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App to receive the latest weather information.Have a wonderful Wednesday!
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.