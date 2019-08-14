Storms possible south of I-20 on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Yesterday was the hottest day of the year as many locations recorded high temperatures around 100 degrees! Birmingham recorded a high of 101 degrees which was two degrees shy of tying the old record of 103 degrees set back in 2007. Good news is that the heat advisories are not in effect for Central Alabama, but they remain in place to our south for the Montgomery and Dothan areas. Temperatures are starting in the 70s. We do have a few showers lingering across the area as a cold front slowly moves to the south. We’ll likely stay mostly dry for the rest of this morning. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out in spots that received rain overnight. By this afternoon, a few storms could fire up mainly south of I-20. I think most of us will remain dry. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-90s. Humidity will slowly drop this afternoon, but feels like temperatures could still approach 100 degrees in many locations. North winds will pick up around 5 to 15 mph.