JeffCo commissioners request $1.25 million from BWWB for folks who need help paying bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several Jefferson County commissioners want to team up with the Birmingham Water Works Board to help people who are having trouble paying their utility bills.
Commissioners said many neighbors aren't able to keep up with rising sewer and water rates.
The county passed a new budget last week that includes $1.25 million in relief, and commissioners want the Water Works Board to match it.
Sewer rates increase 3.5% every year as part of the 2013 agreement to get the county out of bankruptcy.
