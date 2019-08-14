Hoover getting an Archery Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good news for Archery lovers in Hoover and across the county. The city is getting an archery park.
Tuesday, Hoover City employees were finishing up some of the touches, like putting up a sign on the city’s new Hoover Community Archery Park. It’s in Inverness next door to the Inverness Water Treatment Plant. The city put up $50-thousand for the park. It will be free for anyone to use. Classes will be offered at the park. Its expected to used in any future Senior Olympics. One archery instructor tells us the sport is growing in popularity.
“I think the media...I think movies have made it popular...I think people are looking for ways to be competitive outside of your typical sports.” Toni Leo with the Hoover Park and Recreation said.
The state of Alabama is also contributing to the park. It should be open sometime in the fall.
