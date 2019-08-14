Hoover getting an Archery Park

Tuesday, Hoover City employees were finishing up some of the touches, like putting up a sign on the city’s new Hoover Community Archery Park. It’s in Inverness next door to the Inverness Water Treatment Plant. The city put up $50-thousand for the park. It will be free for anyone to use. Classes will be offered at the park. Its expected to used in any future Senior Olympics. One archery instructor tells us the sport is growing in popularity.