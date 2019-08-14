Heart Gallery Alabama: Chloe

Chloe, born March 2002, is a smart and funny young lady. She likes to play laser tag and would love to have a birthday party with the laser tag theme. Chloe enjoys church and says she likes learning about God.
Her favorite sport is football, and her favorite food is chicken casserole. Her favorite restaurant is Ryan’s. She and her friends like to hang out and play on the playground.
Chloe wants to be a nurse when she grows up because she wants to work at St. Jude’s and help kids with cancer. It has been noted that Chloe enjoys taking care of and working with smaller children.
She likes to read and to sing for fun. She is proud of the fact that she is a neat and organized person. Chloe needs and desires a loving home with a family who will love her and care for her no matter what.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
